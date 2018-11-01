CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC extends status quo order on proceedings against Rakesh Asthana till 14 November

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday extended till 14 November its order asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to maintain status quo on proceedings against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, allegedly involved in a bribery case.

Both the CBI and Asthana opposed in the high court the plea of Additional SP SS Gurm, who has been transferred from Delhi to Jabalpur in the wake of the feud between CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and Asthana, to be heard in the matter.

The Delhi High Court on 23 October had ordered the CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against Asthana which was further extended on 29 October till Thursday. The 23 October order had also made it clear that the agency would not take any coercive steps against Asthana.

Earlier in the day, the CBI in its reply to Asthana's plea seeking to quash an FIR against him, said that allegations against him and others show cognisable offences.

The CBI filed the reply in response to the notice issued to it on the petition filed by Asthana against the lodging of the case.

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri will hear the petition of middleman Manoj Prasad by 3:30 pm on Thursday.