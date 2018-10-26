You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CBI vs CBI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads nationwide protests demanding reinstatement of Alok Verma

India FP Staff Oct 26, 2018 14:48:40 IST

Congress, on Friday, staged protests outside all CBI offices across the country, demanding reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the premier investigating agency. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Congress, on Friday, staged protests outside all CBI offices across the country, lead by Rahul Gandhi, demanding reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, and seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the image of the agency. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the protest in Delhi.He had earlier alleged that removal of Verma was "illegal" and a "panic reaction" by Modi to stall investigation on "corruption" in the Rafale fighter jet deal. PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the protest in Delhi. He had earlier alleged that removal of Verma was "illegal" and a "panic reaction" by Modi to stall investigation on "corruption" in the Rafale fighter jet deal. PTI

Top Congress leaders took part in the march that culminated in a demonstration outside the CBI headquarters. Leaders of other parties also joined the protest as a mark of solidarity. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Top Congress leaders also took part in the march to CBI headquarter in Delhi. Leaders of other parties also joined the protest as a mark of solidarity. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Gujarat MP Ahmed Patel, Pramod Tiwari and other Congress leaders joined the protest in Delhi. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Gujarat MP Ahmed Patel, Pramod Tiwari and other Congress leaders joined the protest in Delhi. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC's Nadimul Haque joined the Congress protest that started from outside Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC's Nadimul Haque joined the Congress protest that started from outside Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road in Delhi. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Hundreds of Congress workers along with their leaders in Bihar staged a demonstration in Patna. Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters

Hundreds of Congress workers along with their leaders in Bihar staged a demonstration in Patna. Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters

The demonstrators, including scores of women, sat on a dharna outside the gate of the CBI office at Bailey Road, carrying placards reading 'Save CBI Save Democracy' and raised slogans amid a heavy contingent of police. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Demonstrators, including scores of women, sat on a dharna outside the gate of the CBI office at Bailey Road, Patna, carrying placards reading 'Save CBI Save Democracy' and raised slogans amid a heavy contingent of police. Firstpost/Ravishankar Singh

Police tries to stop Congress Party workers and leaders as they try to enter the CBI office during a protest, in Patna. PTI

Police tries to stop Congress Party workers and leaders as they try to enter the CBI office during a protest, in Patna. PTI

Congress workers sit in dharna outside the CBI office in Lucknow, under the leadership of state Congress committee president Raj Babbar. This is heavy police deployment and barricades are holding protestors back. Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

Congress workers sit in dharna outside the CBI office in Lucknow, under the leadership of state Congress committee president Raj Babbar. Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

Puducherry chief minsiter V Narayanasamy, headed the protest in the city on behalf of the Congress. AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt and Puducherry Congress chief A Namasivayam were also present. At the gathering, they condemned the misuse of power at the CBI for political gains. Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters

Puducherry chief minsiter V Narayanasamy, headed the protest in the city on behalf of the Congress. AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt and Puducherry Congress chief A Namasivayam were also present. At the gathering, they condemned the misuse of power at the CBI for political gains. Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters


Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 14:48 PM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores