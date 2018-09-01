CBI team investigating Narendra Dabholkar's murder recreates crime scene in Pune with accused gunman Sachin Andure

Pune: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday took Sachin Andure, the alleged main shooter in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's killing case, to the crime spot in Pune, in Maharashtra.

According to a police officer, Andure, who had his face covered when he was taken to the Omkareshwar Bridge, where Dabholkar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on 20 August 2013 while he was on a morning walk.

Based on information provided by Andure, who is in his late 20s, the CBI team recreated the entire crime scene as part of its investigation into the case, he said.

According to the CBI, Sharad Kalaskar was the "second shooter" in the case.

Currently, Kalaskar is in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad's custody till 3 September in another case.

Kalaskar was arrested by the ATS earlier this month in connection with the seizure of explosives from different parts of Maharashtra.

Five people were arrested in the arms haul case and one of them gave the input about Andure's involvement in Dabholkar's killing, which the ATS shared with the CBI, a spokesperson of the central agency had said earlier.

Acting on the input from the ATS following the arrest of Kalaskar and other accused, the CBI arrested Andure, a resident of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, on 18 August.

The Dabholkar killing case was initially handled by the state police, but in May 2014, it was handed over to the CBI by the Bombay High Court.