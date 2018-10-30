CBI row: SC grants police protection to Satish Sana; complainant in bribery case against Rakesh Asthana had alleged threat to life

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to businessman Satish Sana, the complainant in the bribery case against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

However, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph refused to stay the CBI summons against Sana and also rejected his plea to have his statement recorded in the presence of former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik.

On Monday, Sana had approached the top court seeking interim protection in the case, alleging a threat to his life. He had moved the court amid reports of the CBI summoning him for questioning.

The CBI is investigating Sana in the money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. In a statement to the agency, he had alleged that Asthana had taken a bribe of Rs 2 crore from him.

Taking cognisance of this, the CBI registered an FIR with bribery charges against Asthana on 15 October. A copy of Sana's purported "handwritten statement" dated 1 October was handed over to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) by a CBI joint director to establish that the statement belonged to Sana.

However, Asthana later accused CBI Director Alok Verma of being corrupt instead and filed a complaint against him. The Centre then intervened in the internal tussle of the CBI and sent both Verma and Asthana on leave, divesting them of their duties at the agency. M Nageshwar Rao was appointed the interim director of the CBI.

After being divested of his duties, Verma had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre's decision to send him on leave. On Friday, Gogoi had given the CVC two weeks to complete the inquiry into the various charges against Verma and submit its report to the court.

Asthana, too, had moved the Supreme Court against being divested of his duties and seeking Verma's removal from the CBI. He had also filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to have the bribery case against him quashed. The high court, on Monday, extended Asthana's interim protection from arrest till 1 November and directed the CBI to maintain status quo.

