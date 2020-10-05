CBI recovers Rs 50 lakh in anti-corruption raids on premises owned by Congress’ DK Shivakumar

Agency has registered a fresh case based on a source information relating to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka

The CBI has till now recovered Rs 50 lakh from multiple premises it has searched in a corruption case related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, officials told PTI said on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in the case that pertains to amassing of disproportionate assets, they said. The search operation may be expanded during the day, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information from another agency. The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka, they said.

Following the registration of FIR, CBI teams started searches on Monday morning at 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai. Sources told PTI that places that are being searched include properties of Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh. CBI sleuths reached their residence in Bengaluru and also at Doddalahalli in Kanakapura, early this morning.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed it "raid raj" and a "Machiavellian move" by the BJP government. "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move'!," Surjewala said on Twitter.

2/2

Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger. https://t.co/AfoJgxOsGl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

Congress leaders have hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for the CBI searches, questioning its timing ahead of November 3 bypolls to Sira and R R Nagar Assembly segments.

Earlier, Shivakumar was arrested on September 23 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

He was released from the Jail on October 23 after the Delhi High Court order granted him bail.

With inputs from PTI