CBI raids Satyendra Jain's residence for hiring professionals for various projects, AAP cries foul

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the residence of Delhi Health and Power Minister Satyendra Jain in connection with hiring of creative teams for Mohalla clinics, schools and other such programmes.

"CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by Public Works Department (PWD). Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI," Jain said.

Last year, CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry related to the hiring of 24 architects without following the laid-down rules and norms.

Reacting to the raid on Jain's residence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "What does PM Modi want?"

Sequence of events:

1. CBI closes one case on @SatyendarJain yesterday

2. @SatyendarJain announces price capping and regulation of private hospitals

3. Immediately CBI raids the residence of @SatyendarJain today morning Does this sequence of events say anything to you?! — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) May 30, 2018

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while quoting a report said that NITI Aayog favoured these creative teams.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is not going to stop with these practice," he said.

On Monday, CBI closed a case against Jain related to the hiring of his daughter for Mohalla Clinic.

In August last year, a corruption case was filed against Jain.

The raids were going on till 10 am.