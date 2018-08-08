You are here:
CBI officials under scanner for involvement in bribery case while probing corruption charges against accused IRS officer

Aug 08, 2018

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a caterer in Delhi's Chanakyapuri and some others for allegedly attempting to influence a case being probed by the agency to help the accused in return for a huge bribe, officials said, adding that searches are going on at multiple locations on Wednesday. The role of some CBI officers is also under the scanner of the agency, they said.

Representational image. PTI

It is alleged that the CBI, while probing a corruption case against Vivek Batra, an IRS officer, had called for questioning the employees of a company, Viraj Profiles, in which he is understood to have invested his ill-gotten wealth, they said. Rakesh Tiwari, who runs a catering service in the upmarket Nehru Park in the Chanakyapuri area, was in touch with Neeraj Raja Kochar, an employee of the company and co-accused in the case, for facilitating "relief" and providing case-related "sensitive information" to him, they said.

The agency has alleged that Tiwari accepted huge illegal gratification from Kochar to induce and influence CBI officers using his personal connections, they said.  The alleged bribe of Rs 20 lakh was given to Tiwari by Kochar through a "hawala" operator in Chandni Chowk, Kamal Ahmed, on 2 August, they said. "Information has further revealed that Rakesh Tiwari is also in contact with officers working in AC-III branch of the CBI," the FIR alleged.


