CBI charges Congress's Jagdish Tytler with murder in 1984 anti-sikh riots case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 Sikh riots case. According to the CBI, Tytler is accused of instigating a mob to attack Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi, resulting in the deaths of three Sikh individuals and the burning of the Gurudwara.

An eyewitness, whose shop was burnt down during the riots, stated that Tytler emerged from his white ambassador car and provoked the mob to target Sikhs first and then loot their shops. The chargesheet also includes a statement from the son of Tytler’s driver, reported News18.

“Sufficient material is available on record to show that Jagdish Tytler was a part of the unlawful assembly committing rioting that had assembled near Gurudwara Pul Bangash. This unlawful assembly violated the prohibitory orders, instigated, incited and provoked the mob to kill Sikhs,” the CBI contended in the chargesheet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies