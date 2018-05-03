CBI books Air One Aviation, journalist for accessing sensitive information, probes charges of dubious financial transactions

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a case against Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, its Chief Security Officer Prasun Roy and journalist Upendra Rai for obtaining access to highly sensitive areas of national importance, an official said on Thursday.

The agency on Thursday also searched eight places in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Mumbai in connection with the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also named some unidentified public servants and others in its FIR.

Prasun Roy and Upendra Rai, owner of Printlines Media Group and formerly employed with Tehelka, along with some public servants and other private persons were being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters, the official said.

The CBI is also probing allegations of "dubious financial transactions" against them.