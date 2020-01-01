CBI arrests ADG of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Rs 25 lakh bribery case; search ops underway in Delhi, Noida, Ludhiana

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Additional Director General of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chander Shekhar, and a middleman in connection with Rs 25 lakh bribery case, PTI reported, adding that the central investigative agency's suspicion of a "huge" scam had prompted the operation.

Searches were launched in New Delhi, Noida, and Ludhiana soon after the arrest. According to the DRI web site, Shekhar is posted as ADG, Ludhiana.

The agency had arrested the middleman while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of the officer. During the questioning, the middleman told the sleuths that the bribe was allegedly for the officer, the report said.

The agency suspects it to be a part payment of a huge bribe which was discussed between the two.

The DRI is the apex investigative agency for matters relating to the violation of the Customs Act.

With inputs from PTI

