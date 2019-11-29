You are here:
CAT Answer Key 2019: IIMs releases response sheet for Common Admission Test 2019 on iimcat.ac.in

India FP Staff Nov 29, 2019 17:20:50 IST

  • Indian Institute of Management has released the Answer Key or Response Sheet on its official website

  • The IIMs had conducted the computer-based CAT in two sessions on 24 November 2019

  • CAT is the admission test required for admission in various postgraduate and fellow programmes of IIMs

CAT Answer Key 2019| The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the Answer Key or Response Sheet on its official website – iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 can view and download the Answer Key.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The IIMs had conducted the computer-based CAT in two sessions on 24 November, 2019.

Candidates can expect their CAT 2019 results to be released by the second week of January, noted The Times of India.

How to download CAT Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates are to login using their respective username and password

Step 3: Click on view Answer Key

Candidates are requested to download or take a print out of the answer key for future reference. CAT is the admission test required for admission in various postgraduate and fellow programmes of IIMs.

