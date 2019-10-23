CAT Admit Card 2019: IIM to release hall ticket of Common Admission Test today; check iimcat.ac.in for updates

CAT Admit Card 2019: The admit card of Common Admission Test (CAT) is expected to be released today (Wednesday, 23 October) by the Indian Institutes of Management.

Candidates will be able to download the CAT admit card 2019 from the official website – iimcat.ac.in – from 5 pm on Wednesday by entering their user ID and password.

The computer-based exam will be conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management in two sessions on 24 November across 374 centres in 156 cities. The results are expected to be released in the second week of January, 2020.

The admit card will include details of the venue, exam centre and time/session of the exam. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their hall tickets in the exam centre.

Since a total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered for the examination, the official portal might be slow or unresponsive intermittently.

Those who successfully clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country, The Indian Express reported.

Several other colleges including JNU also accept CAT score for admission to B-school programmes.

Pattern of CAT exam 2019:

The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to answer questions in each section. They won't be allowed to switch from one section to another while attempting questions in a section. The three sections are - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability.

