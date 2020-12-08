CAT 2020 answer key, candidates' response sheet released by IIM-Indore at iimcat.ac.in; raise objections by Friday

CAT 2020 was conducted by IIM Indore in computer-based test (CBT) mode on 29 November this year

CAT 2020 answer key and candidates' response sheet has been released on Tuesday, 8 December by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who have appeared for IIM CAT 2020 can download the answer key and match their responses from iimcat.ac.in.

Last date to raise objections against CAT 2020 provisional answer key is 11 December, 2020 up to 5 pm. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 was conducted by IIM Indore in computer-based test (CBT) mode amid COVID-19 pandemic this year on 29 November at various designated exam centres across the country.

According to a report by The Indian Express, around 2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

The authority will scrutinise the objections raised by the candidates after which it will release the final answer key. CAT 2020 result will be based on the final answer key. The result is expected to be declared in the second week of January 2021.

A report by Times Now said that candidates can also check and calculate their score in the admission test, matching their responses with the answer key. For each of the correct multiple-type questions (MCQs), candidates will get 3 marks and for every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

Questions with key in options do not have any negative marking. Students can add 2 marks for each of such correct answer.

Steps to check and save CAT 2020 provisional answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CAT 2020 - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on the Candidate Login option on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your user ID and password.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: Your CAT 2020 answer keys and response sheet appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and match your responses against the answer key. Raise objections in the prescribed format.

Candidates who qualify CAT 2020 will get eligible to get admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at various IIMs and other B-schools in the country.