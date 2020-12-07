CAT 2020 answer key, candidates’ response sheet out tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; raise objections by 11 Dec

Candidates who clear CAT will get admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 provisional answer key and candidates' response sheet will be released tomorrow (Tuesday, 8 December). Once released, students who have appeared for IIM CAT 2020 can match their responses at iimcat.ac.in.

As per the message on the official website, the answer key will be released at 10:00 am on Tuesday. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 11 December, 2020, up to 5 pm.

CAT 2020 was conducted by IIM Indore on 29 November in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

As per a report in Indian Express, nearly 2 lakh candidates appeared for the admission test this year. The attendance registered was 83.3 percent.

According to Times Now, candidates will be required to pay a fee to raise objection, else it would be rejected. Objections against the answer key have to be raised in online mode.

Based on the objections, a final answer key will be prepared and the CAT 2020 result will be calculated. The result of CAT 2020 is expected to be declared in the second week of January 2021.

Steps to check and download CAT 2020 answer key:

Step 1: Log on to the CAT 2020 official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the answer key link on the homepage, or click on the candidate login.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login.

Step 4: The CAT 2020 provisional answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Match your responses against the answer key and raise objections, if any in the prescribed format.

Candidates who clear CAT will get admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.