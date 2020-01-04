CAT 2019 results announced: 10 candidates score 100%; download score cards from iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2019 results | The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) were announced on Saturday.

Ten candidates — all men from technology and engineering background —have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the CAT, officials told PTI, adding that six of these candidates are from IITs and two from NITs.

Four of these candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining are from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttarakhand. A total of 21 candidates have scored 99.9 percentile of which 19 are from technological background.

The CAT conducted in 2019 saw the highest number of test takers in the past 10 years, they added.

The score cards can be downloaded from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Here are the steps to download the score card:

Step 1: Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Login button below Download CAT 2019 Score Card

Step 3: Log in with user name and password

Step 4: Download and save score card for future reference

The IIM had conducted the computer-based CAT in two sessions on 24 November, 2019. The answer key was released on 29 November. A total of 1.34 lakh men and 75,000 women had appeared for the exam, while five transgender candidates took the test.

The CAT is a pre-requisite for admission to various post-graduate and fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well.

With inputs from PTI

