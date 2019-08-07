CAT 2019 Registration: Application process for Common Admission Test begins on iimcat.ac.in; check important dates, application fees, eligibility criteria

CAT 2019 Registration| The online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT), 2019 began on the official website today (Wednesday, 7 August). Interested candidates seeking to attempt CAT 2019 can apply through the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The online application process for the exam will be closed on 18 September, 2019 at 5 pm.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be conducting a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT 2019) on 24 November, 2019 in two sessions.

Students can check the official notification released last month through the direct link provided here.

Important dates:

Registration opens: 7 August, 2019 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: 18 September, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: 23 October – 24 November, 2019

Exam date: 24 November, 2019

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2020 (tentative)

Steps to register for CAT 2019 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ tab if you are a new candidate, click login if you already have an account.

Step 3: A registration form will appear. Enter the required information correctly.

Step 4: Upload documents and proceed

Step 5: Enter your academic qualifications and hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Enter your work experience, if any

Step 7: Select the programmes you are interested to enroll for

Step 8: Pay the application fee

After submitting the application fee a candidate should check the confirmation notification sent to them via a message or email.

Application fees:

The application fees for candidates belonging to General/EWS/NC-OBC category is Rs. 1900 while an SC/ST/PwD candidate will be charged Rs. 950 to appear for CAT 2019.

Aspiring candidates applying for CAT 2019 must fulfill at least one of the eligibility requirements:

Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks

Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA) with required percentage.

Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage.

Candidates of SC/ST/PwD category should have a score of at least 45 percent marks. General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates are required to have a minimum of 50 percent marks.

For more details regarding CAT 2019, candidates can log on to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.