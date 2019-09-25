CAT 2019: Indian Institutes of Management to close registration process today at 5 pm; check iimcat.ac.in for more details

CAT 2019 | The Indian Institutes of Management will close the registration link for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2019) on Wednesday (25 September) at 5.00 pm.

Candidates who haven't registered for the exam yet and wish to apply for the same can log on to the official portal — iimcat.ac.in

The registration process commenced on 7 August and ended on 18 September. The last date was later extended to 25 September for students who were unable to complete registration due to floods and heavy rains in several states.

The official notification for CAT 2019 is available on the website. Applicants can also read the same here — iimcat.ac.in

The IIM's will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on 24 November in two sessions in over 156 cities.

Here are the steps to register for CAT 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "New candidate registration" link

Step 3: Fill in the details as required, and click on 'Generate' at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Log in on to the site under the "Registered Candidate Login" tab and fill in the application form details and documents as required

Step 5: Pay the fees as mentioned, and take a print out of the form for future reference

The payment structure for the test is as follows:

1) Rs 950 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates

2) Rs 1,900 for all other categories of candidates

Students should note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2019 eligibility:

Candidates applying for CAT 2019 should fulfil any one of the following conditions:

1) Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks.

2) Completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA) with the required percentage.

3) Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage.

4) For all of the above mentioned categories, SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum of 45%.

5) For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

To see all the requirements for the eligibility, candidates can view the PDF here — iimcat.ac.in

The CAT is a pre-requisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. However, IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

Approximately 2 lakh candidates appear for the CAT examination every year, as reported by Times Now.