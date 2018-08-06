CAT 2018: Online registration for MBA entrance exam to begin next week, apply at iimcat.ac.in

Online registration for the national entrance exam for MBA colleges, the Common Aptitude Test (CAT), will begin next week at the official website iimcat.ac.in. This year, CAT will be held on 25 November at 147 cities across the country. CAT 2018 registration will begin on 8 August and the last date of registration is 19 September.

As per an IIM-Calcutta statement, CAT 2018 will be conducted in two sessions. After submission of applications, candidates will be allowed to download admit cards from 24 October onwards, till the day of test.

The exam would comprise of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. A tutorial to understand the test will be available online from 17 October. If candidates have nay queries, it can be cleared through CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

CAT results are announced in the form of percentile. After CAT, every IIM and non-IIM institute announces its separate selection criteria and procedure based on the CAT score. Students who qualify the CAT exam will have to then apply separately to their desired institutes.

From this year, even the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will accept CAT scores for admission to its newly started MBA programmes. The management programme will be offered through its School of Management and Entrepreneurship.