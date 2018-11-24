CAT 2018: Do's and Don'ts for exam day; here are the latest instructions issued by IIM Calcutta

CAT 2018 is just a day away, and it’s time for aspirants to know all the do's and don’ts of the CAT 2018 exam day. IIM Calcutta, the conducting body of the exam, has issued a detailed list of guidelines to help test-takers understand the processes involved on CAT test day which is scheduled for 25 November, 2018.

Knowing the comprehensive list of CAT instructions will help candidates sail through the pre and post exam procedures and help avoid any delays and confusion at the test centre. Without further ado, let us look at the comprehensive list of do’s and don’ts of CAT 2018 exam day.

Do's and don’ts of CAT 2018

This year, the CAT conducting body has introduced certain changes in the instructions for CAT exam day. The do's and dont’s listed below will help solve the candidates’ general as well as any specific queries of CAT test day.

CAT 2018: Exam Day - Do's

Things to carry to the test centre on CAT exam day

• CAT Admit Card is a mandatory document which must be carried for the test-takers. CAT Admit Cards will only be deemed to be valid only if it carries legibly printed photograph and signature of the candidate.

• Photograph on the Admit Card: Affix your recent passport size photograph on the dedicated space provided on the CAT admit card 2018. Candidates carrying admit cards without an affixed photograph will not be allowed to take the exam.

• Photo Identity Proof: Along with their CAT admit card, test-takers must not forget to carry an original and valid photo identity proof. Candidates may get any one of the following photo IDs with them:

Aadhaar card Driver’s license PAN card Voter’s ID Passport College ID Employer ID

• Required medical certificate and scribe affidavit (if any)

• Candidates with metal implant, pacemaker, etc in their body should bring a medical certificate of the same at test centre

• Socks, plain pullovers/sweaters/cardigans (without any pockets) are allowed

Reporting time

CAT 2018 exam will be held in two sessions. Candidates must make sure that they reach the test centre as per the reporting time of their respective slots.

Session Time Slot Reporting Time Last Entry Time Forenoon Session 9 AM to 12 PM 7:30 AM 8:45 AM Afternoon Session 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 1:00 PM 2:15 PM

CAT Exam Day activities/workflow

IIM Calcutta has defined the set of procedures to follow once candidates reach the test centre. These steps must be followed in the sequence as mentioned in the flowchart below:

CAT 2018: Exam Day - Don’ts

Do not carry the following things to the exam hall:

Mobile phone

Bag, wallets

Jackets

Jewellery

Watch

Electronic gadgets

Stationery items

Do not attempt the exam multiple times

Avoid attempting to appear for CAT 2018 more than once. Candidature will be cancelled if a candidate is found to appear for the test multiple times.

Deadlines for entry to the exam hall

Candidates must not request entry to the test centre post 8.45 am for the forenoon session and post 2.15 pm for the afternoon session. Last entry into the exam hall will be as per the time listed below.

No bio-breaks allowed

Candidates will not be allowed to take any bio-break during the three-hour duration of the exam. Only test-takers with medical conditions who carry the necessary supporting documents will be allowed bio-breaks as per the exam policy.

Keyboard usage not allowed

As per do’s and don'ts of CAT 2018, candidates must not use the keyboard at any point of time; this will lock the computer system. The answers for both MCQs and non-MCQs (TITA questions) have to be selected/typed in using the mouse.

Do not request for change in test lab or console

Candidates must not request for change in the test centre/exam lab/console on the exam day. In case of any problem with the console, they must contact the invigilator for help.

Do not tear pages from the writing pad

Do not waste the writing pad pages as it is distributed only once per candidate during the course of the exam. Also, carrying any page from the writing pad outside the exam lab after the test is prohibited.

About CAT 2018

CAT 2018 will be held on 25 November, 2018, across 374 centres located in 147 cities of CAT exam centres. As per exam pattern of CAT, it will be a computer-based test of three hours carrying 100 objective type questions divided into three sections:

Verbal Ability & Reading Compression (VARC) - 34 Questions

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI & LR) - 32 Questions

Quantitative Ability (QA) -34 Questions

As many as 2.41 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. It is expected that over two lakh candidates would appear for the exam.