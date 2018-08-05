Cash-for-marks scam: DMK working president MK Stalin demands senior IPS officer be appointed to probe matter

Chennai: DMK on Sunday claimed the "cash-for-marks" scam at the Anna University indicated the 'deterioration' of the higher education sector in Tamil Nadu and demanded that a senior IPS officer be appointed as the investigating officer to probe the matter.

Party working president MK Stalin, in a statement expressed anguish over the scam in which engineering students, who had appeared for exams last year, had been granted "excess marks" during re-evaluation after taking money and sought stern action against those involved.

He charged that registration of cases by anti-corruption wing police against ten Anna University professors, including a former controller of examination, and "different types of irregularities" in universities in the state indicated "the extent to which the higher education sector had deteriorated under the AIADMK rule".

Also referring to reports that irregularities had been committed in award of marks for research students, Stalin said all these had cast doubts over the reliability of the entire examination system of the Anna University. "The higher education department, therefore, has the responsibility to safeguard the good reputation of the Anna University. A senior IPS officer should be appointed as an the investigating officer to probe the issue", the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly said.

He further demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami appoint a committee of vice-chancellors to make suitable recommendations for ensuring transparency in the re-evaluation of mark sheets and safeguard the future of students and the quality of higher education.

The state government had on Sunday said 'strict legal action' would be taken against those found guilty in the racket. Police on 2 August booked 10 professors, including controller of examinations GV Uma, for allegedly 'receiving money' from some engineering students and giving them extra marks during re-evaluation. Uma had been suspended.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had earlier conducted searches at the premises related to the 10 professors and seized some documents. The action was taken based on information received from "reliable sources" that the accused had received money from engineering students for granting "excess marks" during re-evaluation.