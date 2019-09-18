You are here:
Case filed against Chhattisgarh man for allegedly giving triple talaq to wife; investigation underway

India Asian News International Sep 18, 2019 13:31:53 IST

  • A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said

  • The wife, Norrie Begum, alleged that her husband used to harass and assault her

  • Pendra police station's Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Avtar Patel said that the woman has complained that she has been struggling for long and after a hearing of this case on 12 September, Rizvi allegedly stopped her by the roadside, assaulted her and gave her triple talaq

Bilaspur: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said. The couple got married around 14 years ago.

Pendra police station's SHO Ram Avtar Patel speaking to ANI on Tuesday. ANI

The wife, Norrie Begum, alleged that her husband used to harass and assault her. "We are living separately for several years. I have filed an application in the court seeking maintenance and a case against abuse and harassment and the threat to my life with the police," she said.

Pendra police station's Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Avtar Patel said that the woman has complained that she has been struggling for long and after a hearing of this case on 12 September, Rizvi allegedly stopped her by the roadside, assaulted her and gave her triple talaq.

As per Rizvi's complaints, charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act have been registered. An investigation in the case is underway.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 13:31:53 IST

