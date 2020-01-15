Captain Tania Shergill, first woman army officer to become parade adjutant for Republic Day; will also lead all-men contingent on Army Day

New Delhi: Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources said on Monday. A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.

Commissioned in March, 2017, from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, they said.

Both her father and grandfather have served in the Army. Her father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse).

Interestingly, her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.

Shergill, a fourth generation woman army officer will break a glass ceiling on Wednesday when she becomes the first female to lead an all-men contingent at the Army Day Parade to be held on 15 January.

In 2019 during Republic Day parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.