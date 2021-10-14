A total of 1,103 applicants have cleared the CAPF 2021 written exam, which was conducted on 8 August

The results of the Central Armed Police Forces (assistant commandants) Exam 2021 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can view the results of the CAPF 2021 written exam by visiting the official website of the UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Steps to view UPSC CAPF 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

― Click on the link for CAPF 2021 under the What’s New section of the main page

― Click on the link for the written exam CAPF 2021 on the page

― The results will appear as the link to a PDF file. Click on the link to access the CAPF results

― The CAPF 2021 results will appear on your screen.

― Check your scores and download a copy of the file for future reference

Here's the direct link to CAPF 2021 results

According to the official notification, candidates whose roll numbers have been shortlisted have qualified for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST). The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will communicate the venue, date, and time for the PET and MST, which will be conducted by them.

Candidates who clear the written CAPFs exam have to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) in support of their eligibility, along with relevant documents, at the official website of the UPSC between 21 October and 3 November.

Only applicants who have submitted the DAF will be issued a call letter for the PET/MST.

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified the written exam will be put out on the UPSC’s website after the declaration of the CAPF 2021 final results. The scorecards will be available on the UPSC website for 30 days.

Candidates can access the hard copies of their CAPF 2021 marks-sheet by sending a request for the same to the UPSC, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope.

A total of 1103 applicants have cleared the CAPF 2021 written exam, which was conducted by the UPSC on 8 August. The exam was held to fill 159 vacancies for the position of assistant commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the ITBP, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).