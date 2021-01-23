CAP 2021: Application window for admission to 9 new IIMs closes today; apply at cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in

According to a report by NDTV, the authority will be taking the CAT 2021 percentile into account along with the results of the personal interview (PI) conducted by the IIM Raipur as part of CAP 2021 to shortlist the candidates

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur), which is the conducting body of the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2021, is going to close the application window for admission today (23 January). Candidates who wish to register for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) course or the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in the participating IIMs must visit cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in before the deadline.

According to a report by NDTV, the authority will be taking the CAT 2021 percentile into account along with the results of the personal interview (PI) conducted by the IIM Raipur as part of CAP 2021 to shortlist the candidates. Once the registration period is over, the PIs will be held in three phases. As per the report, the first phase is set to begin from 15 February and go on till 20 February. Thereafter, the second phase will continue from 22 February to 27 February, followed by the third phase in between 8 and 13 March. Some rounds might also include group discussions (GDs).

Here are the steps to apply for CAP 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site for CAP registration at cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for registration on the homepage and fill in all the required information (personal information, CAT percentile, etc)

Step 3: Upload scanned documents as asked

Step 4: Press on ‘Submit’ and complete application

Here is the direct link to register (https://cap21.ucanapply.com/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDA0OA==).

According to a Careers 360 report, earlier the last date to register for the CAP 2021 was on 21 January which was then extended till 23 January. The candidates are likely to be intimated about the PI round on 27 January.

The CAP is held every year and managed by one of the new IIMs on a rotational basis. The participating IIMs are IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Kashipur, IIM Jammu, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Udaipur, and IIM Tiruchirappalli.