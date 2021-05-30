The chief minister also said that the present lockdown-like restrictions in the state valid till 1 June will be extended by a fortnight, adding there may be certain relaxations

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the current COVID-19 numbers in Maharashtra are close to the peak of the previous wave and warned that the state can't afford to let its guard down, according to several media reports.

Addressing the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra on Sunday evening, Thackeray was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times: "The recovery rate and case fatality rate (CFR) is better than that of the peak of the first wave. But the transmission rate of the strain in the second wave is rapid. The time taken for the recovery is more than that in the first wave,"

Thackeray was quoted by NDTV as saying that while COVID cases are decreasing in the cities, rural areas are witnessing a spike seeing a spike. "I don't know when and what date the third wave will come. So we should not let our guard down," Thackeray cautioned the public.

"Lockdown has helped us in containing the spread of the virus. Each one of us need to decide to keep our village, tehsil and district free from COVID-19 ," he added as per Hindustan Times.

Thackeray warned that the state may face a medical oxygen crisis if it is hit by a more severe third wave of COVID. "If the third wave comes at a strong intensity, then we will have a problem with oxygen supply because this time we needed 1700 MT everyday," he said as per NDTV,

Thackeray further said the state recorded a high number of COVID cases over the past few days, but added that the recovery rate of 92 percent is a "good sign". He also thanked the people of the state for their determination in following restrictions imposed to stem the surge in cases, he said, as per NDTV.

As per Moneycontrol, Thackeray said,"Lockdown will remain in place till 15 June. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced."

He added that vaccination centers will remain open 24/7 once state stocks up enough COVID-19 vaccines. States have taken responsibility for vaccinating people in age group of 18-44 yrs and the government will accelerate vaccination process once we receive vaccines, he added as per the report.

He also requested that the Centre formulate a uniform policy on Class 12 exams. He said separate arrangements have been made for vaccinating students wanting to go abroad.

Speaking about Cyclone Tauktae, he said the storm intensified the state government's challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and listed the steps taken by the state government including distributing 2.74 lakh metric tonnes of food grain, disbursed Rs155 crore to construction workers and Rs 34.42 lakh to domestic workers, as per the Hindustan Times report.

The "Majha doctor" initiative of the state government will help reach out to family doctors to avoid overmedication and hospitalisation of asymptomatic cases, he said, as per PTI. "We also have another devil to deal with: black fungus. We have 3,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state. The coronavirus task force is keeping track," he said.

