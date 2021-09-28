Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief; 'told you so', tweets Amarinder

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, he wrote that he would not 'compromise on the state's future'

In a surprise move, Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation as Punjab Congress chief shortly after the state cabinet was announced.

In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which he shared on Twitter, he wrote that he could never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of the state.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July.

Trouble started brewing on Sunday as a few hours before the new ministers were to take oath, some MLAs wrote to Sidhu, saying the “tainted” Rana Gurjeet Singh should not be made minister since he faced accusations of corruption in sand mining. Gurjeet Singh, in fact, was removed from the cabinet by then chief minister Amarinder Singh over the corruption allegations.

The resignation, months before the Punjab election, has shocked the Congress leadership.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was quick to comment on Sidhu's resignation. In a tweet, he wrote, "I told you so… he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab".

Amarinder Singh has been vehemently opposing Sidhu and has alleged that he has links with Pakistan. The former chief minister has openly challenged Sidhu, saying he will oppose him tooth and nail.

Sidhu's move coincides with Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi on Tuesday. Though it is described as "personal", there is speculation about a possible meeting between the Captain and the BJP.

Moments after Sidhu's resignation, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressed the media but chose to focus on the sufferings of farmers due to the three three laws introduced last year by the Centre.

When prodded further on the cricketer-turned-politician’s resignation, Channi said he had no idea about the same, while adding that he had complete faith and confidence in the former.

