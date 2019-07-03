Changed schedule of trains due to Mumbai rains: IRCTC releases list of rakes cancelled, rescheduled, terminated

Cancelled Train Today, 3 July | The Western Railway and Central Railway Units of the Indian Railways have announced a list of trains that were terminated, rescheduled and cancelled today (Wednesday, 3 July) due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its surrounding areas. Heavy rainfall over the last few days has led to disruptions in the running of Mumbai's local trains on Western, Central and Harbour, and as well as, main lines of the Central Railways. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in the adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane on 4 and 5 July. As per the private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai is at “serious risk of flooding” between 3 and 5 July.

Here is a list of trains terminated, rescheduled and cancelled by Western Railway and Central Railway due to heavy rains in Mumbai:

Cancelled:

1. According to the IRCTC website, train number 12935 between Bandra Terminus and Surat will remain cancelled today.

2. Train number 12922/12921, Surat Flying Ranee between Surat and Mumbai Central,

3. Train number 59024/59023, Valsad Fast Passenger between Valsad and Mumbai Central has been cancelled or today.

4. Train number 12009/12010, Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad will remain cancelled today.

5. Train number 22953 between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, Gujarat Express has also been cancelled today.

6. Train number 69164, MEMU between Dahanu Road and Panvel will also remain cancelled today.

Other trains that are cancelled for today are:

7. Train number 69174, MEMU between Dahanu Road and Borivali.

8. Train number 69139, Surat MEMU between Virar and Borivali.

9. Train number 59045 Passenger,Bandra Terminus and Vapi

10. Train number 69165 MEMU between Panvel and Vasai Road

11. Train number 12936 Intercity between Surat and Bandra Terminus

12. Train number 19034 Gujarat Queen between Ahmedabad and Valsad.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City braces for another bout of heavy downpour as Skymet predicts rainfall in evening

List of trains that are short – terminated

1. Train number 59440 between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central Passenger train dated 1 July will be short terminated at Vapi.

2. Train number 59038 Surat-Virar passenger train (ST-VR) dated July 2 will be short terminated at Dahanu Road.

3. Train number 12980 between Jaipur and Bandra Terminus (JP-BDTS) will be terminated at Vapi and will depart as 12979 from Vapi at 19.12 hrs on 2.07.19.

4. Train no 19116 between Bhuj and Dadar will be terminated at Dahanu Road and will depart Bhuj from Dahanu Road at 16.47 hrs on 2 July.

5. Train number 19218 between Jamnagar and Bandra Terminus (JAM-BDTS) Saurashtra Janta Express will be given extra halt between Dahanu Road and Virar stations.

Maharashtra government had declared a public holiday on Tuesday (2 July) after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the city. At least, twenty-four people were killed and 78 were injured as a wall collapsed in Malad. Fourteen people had reportedly died in the rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.