Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020: Applications for 220 posts of Specialist Officers open at canarabank.com

The recruitment exam is set to be conducted in January or February next year. Registration for the same will begin from 25 November

Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020: Canara Bank has released an online notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in various disciplines in scale 1 and 2. The bank is also conducting a special recruitment drive for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in scale 2 and 3.

Eligible candidates can apply online for the Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020 from 25 November at canarabank.com. The application process will be open till 15 December.

As per the notification, Canara Bank recruitment exam will be conducted in January or February, 2021. The exact examination date and schedule will be released by the bank on its website.

According to reports, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 220 posts of Specialist Officers.

Of the total vacancies, there are 43 vacancies for Manager's Law, 25 Developer/ Programmer, 21 System Administrator, 20 Chartered Accountants, 13 Manager, 12 Database Administrator, 10 Network Administrator.

There are 5 vacancies each for Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist, BI Specialist, Antivirus Administrator, OFSS Techno Functional, Middleware Administrator.

There are 4 vacancies for Backup Administrator, SOC Analyst, Information Security Analyst, Storage Administrator.

There are 2 positions each for Data Analyst, Base 24 Administrator, OFSAA Administrator, Data Mining Expert, Cyber Forensic Analyst, Ethical Hackers and Penetration Testers. There is one position each for the post of Cost Accountant and Senior Manager.

As per a report by The Times of India, a candidate can apply for only one post under the recruitment process. The application will only be accepted in online mode.

Candidates applying should possess or acquire operating and working knowledge in computer systems within six months from the date of joining.

Candidates applyng for Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020 will have to pay application fee of Rs 600 along with GST. Those belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD category will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

Steps to register for Canara Bank recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Willing candidates will have to visit Canara Bank's website - canarabank.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers tab.

Step 3: Select the Recruitment link.

Step 4: Tap on the link that reads, “Recruitment Project – 2/2020 – Specialist Officers and Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category”.

Step 5: Fill the online application form, providing all the details correctly.

Step 6: Upload scanned signature and photograph in the relevant format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and press the final submit button.

To check educational qualification, pay scale and other details regarding Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020, click here.