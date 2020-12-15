Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020: Application window for 220 vacancies closes today; check canarabank.com

The recruitment process is being carried out to fill 220 vacancies for the post of specialist officers in various disciplines in scale 1 and 2

Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020 online application window will close today (15 December, Tuesday). Candidates who have still not applied can visit at canarabank.com and register for the post.

The Canara Bank SO recruitment 2020 examination will be held either in January or February 2021. The exact schedule will be soon released by the bank on its official website.

The recruitment process is being carried out to fill 220 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officers (SO) in various disciplines in scale 1 and 2. The bank is also holding a special recruitment drive for Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in scale 2 and 3.

Of the total vacancies, 43 are for Manager's Law, 25 for Developer/Programmer, System Administrator has 21 posts, while there are 20 Chartered Accountants posts as well.

Apart from these, there are 13 Manager, 12 Database Administrator, 10 Network Administrator posts up for grabs. There are five posts each for Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist, BI Specialist, Antivirus Administrator, OFSS Techno Functional, Middleware Administrator and four vacancies for Backup Administrator, SOC Analyst, Information Security Analyst and Storage Administrator.

The recruitment process will fill two positions each for Data Analyst, Base 24 Administrator, OFSAA Administrator, Data Mining Expert, Cyber Forensic Analyst, Ethical Hackers and Penetration Testers. There is one vacancy each for Cost Accountant and Senior Manager.

Applicants should possess or acquire operating and working knowledge in computer systems within six months from the date of joining.

Candidates will be required to pay application fee of Rs 600 along with GST. For SC/ST/PwBD category candidates the registration fee is Rs 100 along with GST.

Click here to check the detailed notification for Canara Bank recruitment 2020: https://www.canarabank.com/media/10040/RP-2-2020-Specialist-Officers-Web-Publication-English.pdf

How to register for Canara Bank recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Canara Bank — canarabank.com

Step 2: Tap on the Careers tab on the top right of the homepage

Step 3: Select the Recruitment link

Step 4: Press on the link that reads, 'Recruitment Project – 2/2020 – Specialist Officers and Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category'

Step 5: Now, fill the online application, providing all the required details in correct manner

Step 6: Upload scanned signature and photograph in the required format and size

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on the final submit button

Here is the direct link to apply for Canara Bank recruitment 2020: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbsovdpnov20/