Can you spot the snow leopard? Viral image of 'phantom cat' puzzles social media users
An IFS officer went on to call the snow leopard a ‘phantom cat’ and ‘ghost of the mountains’ as these animals can easily merge with their surroundings
An image of a snow leopard that has social media users hooked to it, who are struggling to locate the feline among snow on a mountain.
The photo which was shared by the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer Ramesh Pandey on his social media handle features the wildcat camouflaging itself around a mountainous terrain that is covered with snow. On sharing the photo, he asked his followers if they could locate the animal in the photo.
Phantom cat….!They are called ghost of the mountains.
If you can locate. @ryancragun pic.twitter.com/sG5nMyqM0S
— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 13, 2021
The IFS officer further went on to call the snow leopard a ‘phantom cat’ and ‘ghost of the mountains’ as these animals can easily merge with their surroundings. He also credited Ryan Cragun, a resident of Utah, who originally captured the animal.
On looking at the image for the first time, it will be almost impossible to detect the leopard, making it a challenge for social media users to spot the animal.
While locating the animal, many gave up after a few minutes whereas others admitted zooming in several times to spot the animal in the picture. Others, who failed to spot the leopard, even called the image fake.
