India

Can you spot the snow leopard? Viral image of 'phantom cat' puzzles social media users

An IFS officer went on to call the snow leopard a ‘phantom cat’ and ‘ghost of the mountains’ as these animals can easily merge with their surroundings

FP Trending July 15, 2021 18:36:59 IST
Can you spot the snow leopard? Viral image of 'phantom cat' puzzles social media users

File image of a snow leopard. News18

An image of a snow leopard that has social media users hooked to it, who are struggling to locate the feline among snow on a mountain.

The photo which was shared by the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer Ramesh Pandey on his social media handle features the wildcat camouflaging itself around a mountainous terrain that is covered with snow. On sharing the photo, he asked his followers if they could locate the animal in the photo.

The IFS officer further went on to call the snow leopard a ‘phantom cat’ and ‘ghost of the mountains’ as these animals can easily merge with their surroundings. He also credited Ryan Cragun, a resident of Utah, who originally captured the animal.

On looking at the image for the first time, it will be almost impossible to detect the leopard, making it a challenge for social media users to spot the animal.

While locating the animal, many gave up after a few minutes whereas others admitted zooming in several times to spot the animal in the picture. Others, who failed to spot the leopard, even called the image fake.

Updated Date: July 15, 2021 18:36:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

20 civil services now ask govt to end IAS supremacy, demand equal pay
Business

20 civil services now ask govt to end IAS supremacy, demand equal pay

Anti-corruption vigilance officials detect Rs 60 lakh in cash, gold in possession of Odisha IFS officer
India

Anti-corruption vigilance officials detect Rs 60 lakh in cash, gold in possession of Odisha IFS officer

Simultaneous searches related to Abhay Kant Pathak were conducted at premises in Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Pune and Bihar by officers of Vigilance Cell Division on 25 and 26 Nov

Ms Jayanthi Natarajan, is this the way to protect whistleblowers?
India

Ms Jayanthi Natarajan, is this the way to protect whistleblowers?

An Indian Forest Service Officer who blew the lid on scams is being given a bad time. Whatever happened to the idea of protecting whistleblowers?