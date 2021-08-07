'Can you finish 7 kg food in an hour?' Indian eatery in England offers grand thali challenge

Priced at Rs 3,611, the 24-inch platter contains an assortment of 50 Indian dishes. The food items include six desserts, three rice bowls, sixteen types of curries and eight types of rotis

An Indian restaurant in England, is offering a challenge guaranteed to test anyone's appetite. The "Grand Thali Challenge" at Lily's Vegetarian Indian Cuisine in Manchester is inviting people to finish a grand thali, containing about seven kilograms of food, in one hour.

Customers who manage to complete the challenge will get their money back and a free t-shirt from the restaurant.

The thali is priced at £35 (Rs 3,611). Served on a 24-inch platter, the challenge contains an assortment of 50 Indian dishes. The food items include six desserts, three rice bowls, sixteen types of curries and eight types of rotis.

Till now, no one has been able to successfully complete the challenge. Food lovers have been salivating over this delicious challenge. Three foodies tried to finish the platter on 4 August, but were unable to complete it in the given time limit. More people since then have attempted the challenge.

In an interview, restaurant owner Pritil Sachdev said that the idea just came to him one day. Sachdev said that this is their first challenge but they thought it would be fun to do it.

After the restaurant received some hateful comments, it explained in a Facebook post that the idea behind the challenge, saying that the motive was to "bring joy to the community and those who decided to participate" after months of challenging lockdown due to COVID-19 .

The restaurant also explained how it manages to prevent the food items from being wasted. It said that all participants could share the food they hadn't finished with their families and friends. The post added that the participants enter the competition on their own accord. They are also allowed to take home the food they are unable to finish.