The University of Calicut, Kerala has begun the registration process for the entrance exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria and other important details. While the fees for the undergraduate courses is Rs 480, it is Rs 370 for postgraduate courses.

Students can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit http://cuonline.ac.in/ On the homepage, click on the ‘UG/PG Entrance’ link Fill the application form by entering details like name, age, gender and other basic details Pay the fee Upload all the scanned documents and submit the form Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

The candidates must upload these documents with the application:

- Qualifying exam mark sheet

- Date of birth proof

- Scanned coloured photograph

- Candidate must provide an active email id and mobile number for further communication

After the successful submission of the application form, a candidate will receive intimidation on his registered email regarding his registration number. This number is required to log in to your account on the university website and will be used to download admit card and other details.

Eligibility criteria

For undergraduate entrance test:

A candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education board A candidate who has the ‘Eligible for Higher Studies’ certificate issued by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is also eligible to apply for Humanities and Commerce programmes A candidate who has passed the Afsal-Ul-Ulama preliminary course can apply for Humanities and Commerce programmes

For postgraduate entrance test