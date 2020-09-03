India

Calcutta University to hold open book exam for final year UG and PG students from 1 to 18 Oct

Examinees will have to upload their answers in PDF format and send them via email or WhatsApp to their respective colleges with 24 hours

September 03, 2020
The University of Calcutta will conduct the online final semester examinations for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges from 1 to 18 October. The announcement was made by the University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the varsity will send the questions to undergraduate students through email or on their WhatsApp at the commencement of the exam.

Examinees who are not able to manage a smart device or unable to upload the answers due to poor internet connectivity, will have to write the answers on paper and submit the hardcopy in sealed envelope to their college within 24 hours.

This is the first time Calcutta University has adopted the open-book exam for UG and PG programmes. More than 1.10 lakh students will take the exams this year.

The detailed time table and other relevant instructions for the colleges, teachers and students will be announced soon after discussing the faculty council decisions at the university’s syndicate body.

A report by Times Now said that the result of both UG and PG courses will be declared by the University by 31 October.

The answer sheets submitted by the UG students will be evaluated by teachers of the same institute, unlike the usual external evaluation, conducted previously. The change has been introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

