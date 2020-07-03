Calcutta University final year students to be graded without exams; 20% score from internals, 80% on past performance

The decision taken by the syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the institution, is applicable for students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The Calcutta University has announced how it would assess its final-year students for cancelled exams. The varsity has adopted 80:20 method for awarding marks - 80 per cent from the best aggregate of previous semesters and the rest 20 per cent from internal assessment.

The exams were scrapped in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students who are BA, BSc and BCom under the annual system - Part-1, Part-2 and Part-3 – will be awarded marks in their final exams by giving 80 per cent weightage to the best aggregate percentage of the previous two years and the 20 per cent to the scores in the tests, conducted before the finals.

The colleges affiliated to the CU are required to send the internal marks to the university, paper-wise and course-wise, within 10 July.

Those enrolled in BCom programme (final semester) under the choice-based credit system (CBCS) will be assessed giving 80 per cent weightage to the best aggregate percentage of previous five semesters and 20 percent to an internal evaluation of the best of five semesters.

The marks in the subject in which a student did not get through will be taken from the best score obtained in the other qualified papers of that year or semester, reported The Telegraph Online.

Students enrolled in PG programmes will be given 80 per cent of the marks on the basis of the best aggregate percentage of previous three semesters and 20 per cent on internal assessment.

Those who are studying professional courses like Engineering, Management and Law will be awarded 80 per cent marks on the basis of internal assessment or mid semester examination or best of the aggregates of previous semesters and remaining 20 per cent from the assignment based evaluation.

PG Diploma students will be given 100 per cent marks on the basis of scores obtained in previous semester and internal assessment (Project and Viva).

“Regarding ‘back’ papers the marks will be awarded on the basis of the best score obtained in the remaining qualified papers of that semester,” informed the university.