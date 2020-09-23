Calcutta University declares first-semester B.A. and B.Sc. results; check scores at wbresults.nic.in

The semester-I results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The results for the B.Com stream were declared on 10 September.

The University of Calcutta on Wednesday declared the results of B.A/B.Sc Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019 (under CBSC) on its official website. Students who had sat for the examinations can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

The Calcutta University semester-I result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will need their roll numbers to access the result.

The University has stated that some students might find some inadvertent errors in their results. The online result is meant only for immediate examination by the student and will not be treated as original marksheet.

Here's how to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 ( Under CBCS )’ on the homepage

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in credentials and login.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check the results on this link.

The University of Calcutta (CU) released the B.Com results 2020 for its first semester students earlier this month. The results were for students who are currently enrolled in Honours/ General/ Major courses in the Bachelor of Commerce stream.