Calcutta University admissions 2020: Application process starts from 10 August; check caluniv.ac.in

Calcutta University admissions 2020 | The University of Calcutta has released a notification inviting students to enroll for various undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BCom, BMus and BBA. Those interested in joining can apply at the official website caluniv.ac.in from 10 August.

According to the official notification the admission process will strictly be in the online mode and in accordance with rules issued by the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the admission process will begin from 1 September and will be based on marks obtained in Class 12. The merit list will be released on 28 August, while the last date to complete the admission process is 25 September.

Students who wish to apply need to clear the Class 12 exams conducted by WBCHSE or an equivalent examination from any recognised board. Eligible candidates will not be called for any counselling or verification of documents. Instead, they will be directly informed by the college concerned through email or telecommunication, after which they can pay their fees via online banking.

Candidates need to submit all testimonials at time of application.

There are 147 colleges in the state affiliated to the Calcutta University and more than 1.3 lakh students seek admission in the undergraduate level to CU every year.

As per a report in Millenium Post, the admission window which will open on 10 August will be for Honours as well as general students in BSC, BA and BCom.