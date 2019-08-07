Calcutta HC sets aside arrest warrant against BJP leader Mukul Roy over alleged recovery of unaccounted cash

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside an arrest warrant against BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from a person.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha set aside the warrant issued by a city court on a plea by the Kolkata Police to question him in connection with the alleged recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area of the city last year.

The high court directed that the original proceedings pertaining to the alleged recovery of the sum will continue before the city court.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata, had on 29 July issued the warrant against Roy on a prayer by the Burrabazar police station, alleging non-cooperation on his part in the investigation into the case.

Appearing for Roy before the high court, senior counsel Bikash Bhattacharya submitted that since the BJP leader has already been quizzed by police at his Delhi residence, there is no reason for the warrant to be in force.

Public prosecutor Saswata Mukherjee submitted that the purpose of the arrest warrant has been served since he has already been interrogated, but the main proceedings before the lower court with regard to the recovery of the sum should continue.

The Delhi High Court had on 1 August granted Roy protection from coercive action for 10 days, on a plea by the BJP leader challenging the notices issued to him by the Kolkata Police to appear before it for questioning in the case.

While granting the relief to him, the Delhi High Court asked Roy to join the investigation into the case and be available for questioning.

Roy was quizzed by officers of the Kolkata Police at his Delhi residence on 2 August.

The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area of Kolkata on 31 July 2018, leading to his arrest and a few others.

Roy's phone number allegedly featured in one of the arrested persons' call list.