CAG report on Rafale deal: Weapons cost down by 1.05% in 2015 compared to 2007; engineering support costlier

The Comptroller and Auditor General report on the acquisition of Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft through an Inter-Government Agreement with France, popularly known as the Rafale deal, has zeroed in 11 parameters to prove that the pact inked by the NDA was 2.86 percent cheaper than the one signed by the UPA in 2007.

These parameters include flyaway aircraft package, service and products that include Operational Support Equipment, and technical assistance, documentation and programme management. The remaining nine parameters are Indian specific enhancement, standards of preparation, engineering support package, performance-based logistics, Tools, Testers and Group Equipment. Then there is also the weapons package, role equipment, training of pilots and technicians, and Simulator and Stimulator Training Aids Annual Maintenance. Upon calculation, the cost down by the NA government comes down to 2.86 percent.

Item of Supply Variation (%) Flyaway Aircraft Package 0 Service products -4.77 Indian Specific Enhancement -17.08 Standards of Preparation 0 Engineering Support Package +6.54 Performance-based Logistics +6.54 Tools, Testers and Ground Equipment +0.15 Weapons Package -1.05 Role equipment 0 Training of pilots and technicians +2.68 Simulator and simulator training 0 TOTAL -2.86

​

