Cabinet meets after IAF operation in Pakistan; Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman attend meet at Narendra Modi's house

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security met on Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

Delhi: Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security underway at 7, LKM pic.twitter.com/sCq0MZSB2u — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, other top officials of the prime minister's office, and the security officials were also present at the meeting, official sources said. India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early on Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.

