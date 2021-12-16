Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21 in a bid to 'empower' them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a mention of this plan during his 2020 Independence Day speech

The Union Cabinet has passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years – the same as men.

The move comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day had made a mention of this proposal. During his address to the nation, he had said, "This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they're married at the right age."

An Indian Express report stated that the government will introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and therefore bring amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

This proposal is based off recommendations made by a task force formed by the Centre, headed by Jaya Jaitly, to examine matters pertaining to age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues.

Jaya Jaitly explaining the move, was quoted as telling the Indian Express, "I want to make clear that our reasoning behind the recommendation was never one of population control. Recent data released by NFHS 5 (National Family Health Survey) have already shown that the Total Fertility Rate is decreasing and the population is under control. The idea behind it (the recommendation) is the empowerment of women.”

Jaitly added that the feedback they had received from most corners had said that the age for marriage for women should be 22-23 and there were only a few who had an objection to raising the age limit.

The task force explained that a delay in marriage has a positive impact on the economic, social and health of families, women, children and society.

The committee, as per reports, has also recommended that a public awareness campaign be carried out to encourage social acceptance of the decision to raise the age of women for marriage. Additionally, it also called for sex education to be formalised in schools.

The task force, which also constitutes VK Paul, senior officials of the health ministry, ministry of women and child development, law ministry, was set up in June last year by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Currently, according to Section 5(iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, 18 years is the permissible age for women while 21 is the age for men.

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 also prescribe 18 and 21 years as the minimum age of consent for marriage for women and men, respectively.

