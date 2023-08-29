Cabinet announces 23 August as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3 successful Moon landing

August 23 will be celebrated as the ‘National Space Day’, announced the Union Cabinet on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, saying: “This is not just a victory for our space agency but is a bright symbol of India’s progress and ascent on the global stage.”

VIDEO | "The Cabinet lauds the historic success of ISRO scientists who worked for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is a symbol of our strength on global stage. It (Cabinet) also welcomes the move to celebrate August 23 as 'National Science Day'," says Union Minister @ianuragthakur… pic.twitter.com/k8IxcqPSCl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2023

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said it congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its efforts.

The Cabinet thanked the scientists and noted that India has become the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.

"Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement.

"Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists, who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge," read the resolution.

Thakur further said that the wealth of information being sent by ‘Pragyan’ rover from the Moon will advance knowledge and pave the way for ground-breaking discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the moon and beyond.

"The Cabinet firmly believes that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the quest for innovation, India's scientists stand as shining beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise. Their analytical prowess, combined with a fervent commitment to inquiry and exploration, has constantly propelled the nation into the forefront of global scientific achievements. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, unyielding curiosity, and indomitable spirit to overcome challenges have not only cemented their reputation on the international stage but have also inspired countless others to dream big and contribute to the vast tapestry of global knowledge," the release by PIB said.

The Cabinet further said that it is proud to see a large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India’s space programme in general. "This will motivate several aspiring women scientists in the years to come," it added.

The Cabinet also congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary and exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to India’s space programme for human welfare and scientific progress. His faith in the capabilities of our scientists and his constant encouragement have always fortified their spirit.

The Cabinet also welcomed the naming of two points on the Moon as Tiranga Point (footprint of Chandrayaan-2) and Shiv Shakti Point (Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot).

"These names beautifully capture the essence of our past while embracing the spirit of modernity. These names are more than just titles. They establish a thread that intricately links our millennia-old heritage with our scientific ambitions." the Union Cabinet said.

It further said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is one of the greatest testimonies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of “Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan.” The space sector will now further open up to Indian home-grown start-ups and MSMEs and generate lakhs of job and give scope for new inventions. It will open up a world of possibilities for the youth of India.