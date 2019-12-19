CAA protests: Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt 'will take revenge' on those involved in violence by seizing their property

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses. "There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said.

"They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take 'badla' (revenge) on them," Adityanath said. He added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been in force in the state since 8 November and no demonstration can take place without permission. "Violence in the name of demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister said.

He alleged that Opposition is creating confusion on CAA as it was sidelined and ignored by the people. "The CAA its is not against any religion or section of society. It will ensure safety and help refugees from the other countries," Adityanath contended. On Thursday, anti-citizenship law protesters went berserk in parts of Lucknow on Thursday, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation.

The protesters torched a state-run bus at Parivartan Chowk, close to the district magistrate's office, and set on fire a police post in Satkhanda area. Another police post was damaged in old Lucknow's Madeyganj, where police fired tear-gas shells after protesters smashed vehicles parked outside a police post. About 20 people were taken into custody. When protesters in other parts of Lucknow hurled stones at police, they were lathicharged. In several areas, including Hasanganj, policemen had a tough time tackling the protesters, who adopted a hit-and-run tactic, officials said. A few policemen were injured in the violence. At Parivartan Chowk, which appeared to be the epicentre of the agitation, policemen faced brickbats and the van of a television crew was damaged. Smoke was billowing out of the vehicle.

The gates of the nearby KD Singh metro station were shut to keep protesters from gathering at Parivartan Chowk. The violence against the amended law led to panic among residents and forced traders in many markets, including the busy Hazratganj area, to shut their shops. TV footage from different parts in the capital showed large areas strewn with brickbats, bearing the signs of the clashes between the police and the agitators. Many stone-pelters had their faces covered with masks or handkerchiefs. The situation improved only by the evening.

"The situation is under control and there is no need to panic. Those who created trouble are being identified," IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told reporters. Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said officials were scanning CCTV footage to identify those who damaged property. "We will ensure that those who damaged property compensate for the loss," he said.

Government spokesperson and senior minister Shrikant Sharma said it was "highly unfortunate" that the Opposition parties were "misleading" people, particularly the students, and urged them to cease doing so.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.