CAA protests: Three admitted to hospital for bullet injuries; Delhi Police says none of the 10 arrested were students

Even as Delhi Police insisted that only tear gas shells were used to control the crowd and there has been no violence in the past 24 to 36 hours, PTI reported that two men were undergoing treatment for gunshot injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Additionally, one person was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital to undergo treatment for bullet injuries, NDTV reported. The patient Mohammad Tamin said the policemen had "clearly pointed and fired at me. There was absolutely no smoke, no tear gas as long as I was there".

Sohaib Khan was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe, his father Mohammad Arshad said. Sohaib is a fourth-year BTech student at Jamia Hamdard.

Another student Ajaz is undergoing treatment at the hospital for "gunshot injury" in the chest which he apparently suffered at the protest site.

The police denied having fired bullets to bring the violent protests within Jamia Millia Islamia University and the area around it under control, insisting that injuries to students could be from the sharp end of tear gas shells.

However, the Holy Family Hospital said it received about 35 patients in their emergency department till late on Sunday night. Of those injured, 12 were policemen. At the trauma centre run by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 38 people were brought to the emergency ward on Sunday night. “Eight people, including two policemen, had sustained fractures for which they were treated and discharged,” said a doctor from the AIIMS trauma centre on condition of anonymity.

The Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the 15 December incident, when police stormed into the Jamia campus and allegedly fired tear gas inside the library and reading room, and its personnel were not carrying firearms.

"There was no firing, no casualties in Jamia violence," MS Randhawa, the Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police, told reporters at a press conference this afternoon. "There was no firing from our side. Our referral hospital is AIIMS, we did not get these people admitted. We're trying to find out how they reached Safdarjung (hospital) and also the nature of their injuries. We are probing further. There are some things that cannot be shared right now," he said.

The Delhi Police said on Sunday that 10 people, with criminal backgrounds, have been arrested in connection with Sunday's violent clashes involving Jamia Millia Islamia students and Delhi Police. Although no students have been arrested so far, those arrested are from the Jamia and Okhla areas — both of which border the university.

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs on Monday pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship Act in Jamia Nagar area. In the violence, several policemen including South-East District DCP, additional DCP (South), two assistant commissioner of police (ACP), five Station House Officers (SHO) and inspectors have been injured.

With inputs from agencies

