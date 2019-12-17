CAA protests: Madras University students continue agitation as Tamil Nadu Police enters varsity's Marina campus

The students of the University of Madras continued their agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and police crackdown at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, even as state police entered the varsity campus on Tuesday evening.

According to a report in The Week, over a hundred students had gathered at the University's Marina Campus to protests against the law, claiming that it was exclusionary in nature. According to India Today, the police are at standby and have been deployed to ensure that no violence takes place.

Chennai: Students hold protest in Madras University over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/xNpZ2s8Gy5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

According to an NDTV report, the protest has been underway since Monday when the students organised a token march through the university. The students say that the law, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered the country before 2014, discriminates on the basis of religion. The students have been raising questions regarding the exclusion of Tamil immigrants from Sri Lanka in the Act, said the report.

Earlier in the day, the University declared holidays till 23 December.

Protests have erupted across university campuses in India since Sunday when police used force in the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies

