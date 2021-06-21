The examinees who avail this option (with carry over of fee paid and exemptions granted) can appear in November 2021 exam cycle

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Monday informed that it will give COVID-19 affected students an option to opt-out from the Chartered accountant (Final, Intermediate/IPC, and PQC) 2021 examination.

Applicants who opt out of the May-July 2021 examination cycle will be allowed to write their examination in November.

The examinations for the CA (Final, Intermediate/IPC, and PQC) will be conducted from 5 to 20 July, while the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Examination) is scheduled to be held on 24, 26, 28, and 30 July.

Informing students about the new update via social media post, the official Twitter handle of the ICAI shared a notice that reads, "Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations (Final, Intermediate/IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) - May/ July 2021 - Details regarding Opt-Out Option being provided to Candidates."

Earlier in the day, the institute had also released admit cards for these exams.

In the notification, the ICAI informed that the examinees or applicants who themselves have contracted the virus or whose grandparents, parents, spouse, children, and siblings (residing in the same location) are infected; will be offered 'opt-out option' to the November, 2021 examination cycle. Also, for such candidates, the carryover of fees paid and exemptions have been granted.

So, candidates who want to avail this opportunity, can assist themselves by logging in to the examination portal and by submitting the COVID-19 positive RT PCR report which has been issued by the Government recognised laboratory.

While availing of the facility, the examinee or candidate has to submit his/her Aadhar card along with the Aadhar card of the infected family member or relative.

Candidates should also note that the last attempt of the Old Course for the final and intermediate (IPC) examination shall be extended to November only for those students who are allowed to opt-out of the May-July 2021 examination.