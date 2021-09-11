CA July Exam 2021: ICAI likely to announce final and foundation results next week

In the statement, the institute has informed that the Final and Foundation result for the old and new course is likely to be announced on 13 September (Monday) or 14 September (Tuesday)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification regarding the dates of CA July Result 2021. In the statement, the institute has informed that the Final and Foundation result for the old and new course is likely to be announced on 13 September (Monday) or 14 September (Tuesday).

Candidates, who are waiting for the results, can check their scores by visiting the official website of ICAI, https://icai.org/, as and when the scores are released.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of the Final examination (old and new course) and the Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 11 September, 2021,” reads the official notice.

The ICAI has also mentioned that applicants of final and foundation examinations can also avail their results through e-mail addresses. So, to avail of this facility, candidates are requested to register their requests at the official website starting today, 11 September. Following this, those registering their requests will be provided their results via e-mail.

The institute further added that candidates can access their scores by entering their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number. The list of websites to access the results is provided here: icai.org, icai.org, and nic.in.

As per the schedule, the CA Final examinations were conducted between 5 to 19 July. While, the CA Final Group 1 examination was held on 5, 7, 9, and 11 July, and the CA Final Group 2 tests were conducted on 13, 15, 17, and 19 July.

About ICAI

The Institute is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the profession of Chartered Accountancy (CA) in India. ICAI works under the administrative control of Government of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.