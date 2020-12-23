CA January 2021 exam: ICAI releases opt-out status; check details at icaiexam.icai.org

The opt-out scheme was introduced only for such candidates who were suffering from COVID-19 or had any person in close contact suffering from it

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI has released the opt-out status and exam centre change facility for Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2021 exam on its official website.

The update made earlier today (Wednesday, 23 December) can be accessed by visiting icaiexam.icai.org.

The announcement states that the website will now show the status of the application of candidates who have applied for the opt-out facility for the upcoming exam. There is a specific time limit to check the update. The status has been made visible from 2 pm on 23 December and it will be accessible till the end of 26 December, 2020.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates who are appearing for the January- February or May 2021 exam can apply for change of their exam city by visiting the official website as well.

The report quoted a notification released by the ICAI to state that the latest announcement is in continuation with the announcement made on 7 November where it was declared that an opt out facility will be provided to the examinees. According to this schedule, applicants of November 2020 will be able to appear in January or May 2021 examinations.

Now that the applications for opting out have been factored in, ICAI has published the final list of candidates eligible to appear in the January/ May 2021 exam.

Times Now reported that the foundation course exam is all set to begin from 21 January and continue till 28 January. The final course exam will be also organised from 21 January but continue till 6 February. On the other hand, the Intermediate exam will start from 22 January and end on 7 February.

