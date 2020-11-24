CA Exams 2020: ICAI postpones exams to Dec in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Nivar

ICAI has said that CA November admit card 2020 that has already been issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has on Tuesday, 24 November, postponed CA November 2020 exam for candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The decision to reschedule the exam has been taken by the Institute in view of heavy rains due to the Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life.

According to a notification shared by ICAI on Twitter, the Intermediate and IPC Examination in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will now be conducted on 9 December.

The Final (Old & New) Examination will be held on 11 December at designated exam centres in both the regions.

ICAI has said that CA November admit card 2020 that has already been issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date.

Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone.

For detailshttps://t.co/grHVk89aCe pic.twitter.com/GPDZRnGn2y — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 24, 2020

The CA Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination (Group I), Paper– 2, Business Laws, Ethics and Communication & Intermediate Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Corporate and Other Laws and Final (Old) Examination (Group I), Paper – 3 & Final (New) Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics that were to be held on 24 and 25 November stand rescheduled, the notice said.

A report by Times Now said that CA November 2020 exam has been rescheduled in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur & Villupuram, and Puducherry.

Candidates who have availed of the 'opt-out' scheme for the upcoming Chartered Accountant exam can appear for the test in January. The detailed schedule of the CA exam in January will be released soon by the Institute.

According to a report by NDTV, ICAI has clarified that the schedule of the CA November 2020 exam, notified on 21 August, in respect of all other cities will remain unchanged.

ICAI CA November 2020 exam started on 21 November and will continue till 14 December.

Cyclone Nivar is likely to move northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. It is expected to bring heavy rain showers in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.