CA Exam Postponed: ICAI releases official notification, defers all examinations scheduled for 9 Nov in view of SC ruling on Ayodhya

CA Exam Postponed: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA examinations, which was scheduled for 9 November, in view of the verdict by the Supreme Court on the communally sensitive issue of Ayodhya matter on Saturday.

The notification to this effect was released on Friday night on the official website – icai.org.

Only examinations which were planned to take place on Saturday will be postponed, rest of the schedule remains unchanged as of now.

The decision to postpone the ICAI examinations – Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper – has been taken as all schools and colleges in many parts of the country have been ordered shut in lieu of the momentous ruling on nation's longest pending legal matter.

"In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various part of the country, all examinations of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, 9 November, 2019 on all India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date which shall be announced separately," the notification read.

ICAI CA Foundation November exams were supposed to commence from 9 November and they were scheduled on four dates – 9, 13, 15, and 17 November.

The Aligarh University also issued a similar circular stating that "all the classes, tests etc of Aligarh Muslim University will remain suspended and all the University Schools will remain closed on 9 and 11 November respectively."

The note by the university registrar, however, said that the offices of the varsity will remain open and be functional as usual on both days.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10.30 am on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, the government has closed all schools, colleges, educational institutions from Saturday to Monday in Uttar Pradesh.