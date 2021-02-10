C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 vacancies of project manager, project engineer at cdac.in
Sixty-four vacancies are open for project engineer and eight for project manager. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions at cdac.in till 6 pm on 23 February
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on Tuesday invited online applications for posts of project manager and project engineer on its official website.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at cdac.in on or before 23 February until 6 pm. The report added that the recruitment drive is being done to fill 72 vacancies, out of which 64 vacancies are for project engineer and eight for project manager.
The report highlights that the project manager should have a 1st Class B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics/MCA or Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science (CS)/IT/Computer Applications (CA)/Electronics or PhD in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics.
Similarly, project engineer candidate should have a 1st Class B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science (CS)/IT/Computer Applications (CA)/Electronics/MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science (CS)/IT/Computer Applications (CA)/Electronics.
According to a report in Jagran Josh, the online application submission which started on 9 February will continue till 23 February.
The project manager should not be more than 50 years as on 31 December, 2020, while the project engineer should not be more than 37 years as on 31 December.
Here's how to apply for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2021:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the website and click on 'Apply Online'.
Step 2: Once done, they need to fill in all the details wherever asked.
Step 3: The candidates need to click on 'Next' and follow the instructions given.
Step 4: Candidates need to click on 'Submit' to confirm submission. There is no application fee to apply for CDAC Recruitment 2021.
